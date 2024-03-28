Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 3.4 %

Suzuki Motor stock traded up $5.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $127.55 and a 52-week high of $196.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Suzuki Motor shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor ( OTCMKTS:SZKMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

