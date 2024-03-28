Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Acquires C$19,840.00 in Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) Director Donald John Tringali bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,840.00.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$7.24.

Get Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee alerts:

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.