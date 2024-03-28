Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 price target on Talon Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TLO
Talon Metals Price Performance
Talon Metals Company Profile
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Talon Metals
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.