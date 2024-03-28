Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 price target on Talon Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TLO stock opened at C$0.14 on Monday. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$125.86 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

