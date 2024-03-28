TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given Sector Perform Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.72.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TELUS has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2793 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 255.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,843 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,692 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,614,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,881,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

