Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Price Performance

TGH stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. Textainer Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 490.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 64,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 53,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after acquiring an additional 333,697 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,369,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth about $200,989,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.