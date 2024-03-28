Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGHFree Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Price Performance

TGH stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. Textainer Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 490.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 64,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 53,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after acquiring an additional 333,697 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,369,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth about $200,989,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

