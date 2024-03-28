TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.72.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.