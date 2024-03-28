Threadgill Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Threadgill Financial LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $409.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

