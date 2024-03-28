TMX Group (TSE:X) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$36.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.57.

TSE:X opened at C$36.45 on Monday. TMX Group has a one year low of C$26.58 and a one year high of C$36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.50.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6204276 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

