Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

Trend Micro stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.66. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $439.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.86 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

