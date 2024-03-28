Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Up 76.0% in March

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the February 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VPLS opened at $76.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.39.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

