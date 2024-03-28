Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Up 76.0% in March

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the February 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VPLS opened at $76.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.39.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.