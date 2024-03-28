Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

VO stock opened at $249.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

