Verum Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHC stock remained flat at $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday. 517,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,133. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

