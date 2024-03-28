Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.87 on Friday. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $78.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Via Renewables by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Via Renewables in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Via Renewables during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

