Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.87 on Friday. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $78.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter.
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
