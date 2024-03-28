Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,800 shares, a growth of 420.1% from the February 29th total of 180,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vivani Medical Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of VANI stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Vivani Medical has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $94.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivani Medical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VANI. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivani Medical in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vivani Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vivani Medical Company Profile
Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.
Featured Stories
