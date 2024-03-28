Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Up 5.8%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. 493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Waldencast from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WALD

Waldencast Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Waldencast by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.