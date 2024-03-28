Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 2.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 270,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,604 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.0 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.71. The company had a trading volume of 107,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $130.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

