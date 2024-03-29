10,997 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 42,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET opened at $15.71 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.