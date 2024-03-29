1,338 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Argus boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,160. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.85.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

