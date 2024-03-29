17,093 Shares in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Acquired by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BKT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,025. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.92.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

