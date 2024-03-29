1,714 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VIG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.61. 966,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.