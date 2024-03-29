1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Trading Down 0.4%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

1st Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

