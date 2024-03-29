2,311 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $148.63. 5,197,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,311. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average is $152.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

