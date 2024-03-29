2,626 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,626 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.17. 4,260,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829,506. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.