2,740 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 73,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.22 and a twelve month high of $85.56.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
