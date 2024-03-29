2,810 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,931,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

