2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). 2U had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in 2U by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 2U by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth $916,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in 2U by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

