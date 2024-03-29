3,045 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,405. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

