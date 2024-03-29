307 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 671.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

BLK opened at $832.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $805.17 and a 200-day moving average of $742.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.