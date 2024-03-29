307 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 671.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %
BLK opened at $832.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $805.17 and a 200-day moving average of $742.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
