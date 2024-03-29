3,422 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.05. 3,459,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.37. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

