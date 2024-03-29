3,699 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Purchased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 30,555 shares during the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX opened at $57.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

