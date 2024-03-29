3,886 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,874,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 678,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

