633 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $154,198,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $400.45 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.