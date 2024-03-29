7,367 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 489.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.1 %

DraftKings stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,663,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $49.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

