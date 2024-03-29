8,189 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $194.54 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.80.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.