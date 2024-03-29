AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Trading Up 1.8%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.09 and last traded at $31.09. 5,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 7,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC owned 0.10% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

