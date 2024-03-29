Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.81.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of ASO opened at $67.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 289.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.