Access Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,503 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $123.18 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.27.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

