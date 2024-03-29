Access Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $29.18 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

