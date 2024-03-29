Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Celanese comprises approximately 0.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 39.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,845,000 after acquiring an additional 379,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,947,000 after buying an additional 323,862 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.28.

Celanese Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $171.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $99.33 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

