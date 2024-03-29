Access Financial Services Inc. Makes New $918,000 Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $63.65 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.27%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

