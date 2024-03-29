Access Financial Services Inc. Makes New $918,000 Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 1,452.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in KBR by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

