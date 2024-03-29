Access Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $254.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.