Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,445 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $207,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after buying an additional 1,213,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.