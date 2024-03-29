Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. 12.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.