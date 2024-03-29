Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Adhera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRX remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,702. Adhera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Adhera Therapeutics alerts:

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs. The company is developing MLR-1019 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and MLR -1023 to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Adhera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adhera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.