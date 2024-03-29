Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANL
Institutional Trading of Adlai Nortye
Adlai Nortye Price Performance
ANL opened at $8.88 on Friday. Adlai Nortye has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32.
Adlai Nortye Company Profile
Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adlai Nortye
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.