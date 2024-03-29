Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Price Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ANL Free Report ) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

ANL opened at $8.88 on Friday. Adlai Nortye has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

See Also

