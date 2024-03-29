Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Director Brent Windom Acquires 4,700 Shares of Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AAP opened at $85.09 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

