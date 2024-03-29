Aehr Test Systems’ (AEHR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

