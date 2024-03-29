Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 3.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.51 and last traded at $35.88. Approximately 1,696,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,757,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 3.60.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

