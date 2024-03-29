Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.
